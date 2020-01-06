South Dakota health system plans to open telehealth education center

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera is scheduled to open its telehealth education center in February to expand its existing Avera eCare campus, according to the Argus Leader.

The Helmsley Telehealth Education Center was built to train and credential staff who provide telehealth services across the U.S. A national certification program will roll out in the spring of this year. To become telehealth certified, individuals will need to complete between 12 and 20 hours of classes that cover regulation, confidentially, licensure and technical requirements.

Over time, Avera hopes to develop other specialized curriculum.

The education center is named after the Helmsley Charitable Trust, which has donated millions of dollars to the health system over the course of a decade. In October, Helmsley gifted Avera $4.3 million for the certification program and telehealth education center.

