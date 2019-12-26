Flu outbreaks may be key to widespread use of telehealth

Though studies have shown virtual care services are still not used by the majority of patients despite the technology's many benefits, telehealth providers are looking to flu season to boost usage, Wired reports.

With flu outbreaks spreading across the country, telemedicine companies and hospitals with virtual care offerings are reportedly counting on patients who are too sick to leave their homes to use their services, then become hooked on the convenience of telehealth and continue to use the technology throughout the rest of the year, for a variety of other healthcare needs.

This strategy, coupled with Americans' increasing reliance on digital apps and websites for banking, grocery shopping, entertainment and practically every other need, may finally result in widespread adoption of virtual care as a viable alternative to many in-person medical appointments. At the very least, it could increase the number of patients seeking preventive care, leading to overall improvements in population health and reductions in costs, according to Wired.

