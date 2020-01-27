Mercy Health unveils mobile telemedicine stroke unit

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health last week unveiled its new mobile stroke unit, equipped with telemedicine technology, according to the Sentinel Tribune.

The mobile stroke unit is one of 20 worldwide; the unit bridges internet connectivity and telemedicine service technologies to provide faster stroke care for patients during ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The health system demonstrated the new unit for Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ky., according to the report.

"Time is brain with a stroke patient," said Eugene Lin, MD, a neuroendovascular surgeon at Mercy Health, according to the report. "We need to get the patient medication to dissolve a clot. We have to make sure we have that information as soon as possible."

Dr. Lin said the new mobile stoke unit, which features a portable head CT scanner, ensures first responders are able to transmit patients' scans to the cloud, where Mercy Health physicians can view in real time.

With the mobile unit, Dr. Lin can remotely diagnose a patient and send 40-60 CT scan images to a radiologist for review. The care team can then determine the next course of action, whether administering medication or finding the best facility to treat the patient.

