4 insurers expanding their ACA marketplace footprint

After a large exodus in 2017, more health insurers are growing their presence in the individual exchanges and marketplaces set up by the ACA.

Here are four insurers that recently announced additional offerings on the ACA marketplaces.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. It will be updated as more information becomes available. Please email Morgan Haefner at mhaefner@beckershealthcare.com if your health plan is also expanding its ACA exchange and marketplace footprint.

1. Centene Corp. is expanding its offerings on the ACA marketplace for the 2021 plan year. The insurer is growing its footprint by 400 new counties.

2. Ascension Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are launching a health plan on the ACA marketplace for the 2021 coverage year. The plan will be offered across six Wisconsin counties.



3. Cigna is adding individual and family health plans to the ACA marketplace in nearly 80 counties for the 2021 plan year.

4. UnitedHealthcare will expand its ACA marketplace presence in 2021 after mostly leaving the business in 2017.

More articles on payers:

Humana launches heart, shoulder payment models: 6 things to know

California hospital, Anthem hit roadblock in contract negotiations

Cambia Health Solutions' longtime CEO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.