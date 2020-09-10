Cigna expands to 80 counties

Cigna is adding individual and family health plans to the ACA marketplace in 80 counties for the 2021 plan year.

The insurer said the additions will grow its customer reach by 27 percent. In total, Cigna will have plans on the ACA marketplace in more than 300 counties across 10 states. Some of the plans feature $0 virtual care for behavioral health providers, new diabetes benefits and coverage for holistic services like acupuncture.

In 2015, Cigna said it was losing money on its ACA marketplace plans. Several insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, left the exchanges due to losses. But even UnitedHealthcare is returning to the marketplace, as the insurer intends to expand its ACA plan footprint in 2021.

