Dignity Health, Cigna reach agreement after 9 months

San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Cigna said Sept. 2 that they reached a multiyear agreement to keep Dignity providers in Cigna's network, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

The agreement comes nine months after a contract between the organizations expired Dec. 31, 2019. The contract lapse affected about 16,600 patients. Thirty-one Dignity hospitals in California and three in Nevada were affected.

The new agreement is retroactive to July 1.

Dignity is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

