Aetna-CVS services combined under new health plan

Aetna and the insurer's parent company, CVS Health, are offering a health plan in the Kansas City market that integrates both companies' services.

Four things to know about the plan:



1. Plan members will be able to schedule an appointment at CVS HealthHubs, redesigned health-focused concept stores that have space dedicated to helping customers manage such chronic conditions as diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

2. The plan, called the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health, will feature one- to two-day delivery for prescriptions and a 20 percent discount on many health items.

3. It will include Aetna's 1-35 performance network, which includes 13 hospitals and 1,247 primary care physicians that Aetna selected for higher quality and cost metrics.

4. The plan will be marketed to Kansas City employers with more than 101 employees for coverage beginning in January.

