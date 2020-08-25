Aetna fined for denying ER claims in California

Aetna Health of California must stop using national standards to deny payment for emergency room claims, the California Department of Managed Health Care ordered Aug. 25.

The department said the practice has led to Aetna wrongfully denying ER claims because California's broader standards on ER services aren't being applied. Aetna faces a $500,000 fine for repeatedly not following California law and failing to implement improvements.

Under California law, health plans must pay for emergency medical services unless there is proof the services didn't occur or an enrollee didn't need ER care. The department reviewed a sample of Aetna's denials for ER services and found 93 percent of the sampled claims were wrongfully denied.

The department has previously fined Aetna for improperly denying ER claims. In 2015 and 2016, Aetna entered into settlement agreements with the department and paid $135,000 in fines.

