Oscar launches co-branded plan with 2 Florida systems

Health insurer startup Oscar will run a Medicare Advantage plan with two health systems in Florida, the organizations said Aug. 19.

The systems — Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale and Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood — will offer the plan to residents in Florida's Broward County. Pending regulatory approvals, residents can begin enrolling in the program Oct. 15.

The Oscar + Holy Cross + Memorial Health plan will give Medicare Advantage members expanded access to the systems' physician networks and hospitals. The plan has an emphasis on using technology to improve scheduling and provide virtual visits with top specialists.

