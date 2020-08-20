Pay for each of these 6 health insurance CEOs surpasses $15M

Six CEOs at the largest publicly traded managed care insurers in the nation earned more than $15 million each in 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Of the six managed care companies, Centene Corp.'s CEO Michael Neidorff was the highest-paid last year.

Here's how pay for the six CEOs stacked up, from highest to lowest:



Michael Neidorff, Centene: $26.4 million

David Cordani, Cigna Corp.: $19.1 million

David Wichmann, UnitedHealth Group: $18.9 million

Joseph Zubretsky, Molina Healthcare: $18 million

Bruce Broussard, Humana: $16.7 million

Gail Boudreaux, Anthem: $15.5 million

