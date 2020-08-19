Cleveland Clinic, Aetna partner to curb employer health spending by 10%

Cleveland Clinic and Aetna are forming an accountable care organization that includes the launch of a co-branded insurance plan designed for employers in Northeast Ohio and expanded access to the health system for second opinions and heart care.

The health system and payer say employers that enroll in their new Aetna Whole Health – Cleveland Clinic co-branded commercial plan could save as much as 10 percent in healthcare spending compared to a current Aetna broad network plan. Members of the health plan can receive care from the Cleveland Clinic Quality Alliance network of employed and independent community physicians or at any Cleveland Clinic facility, and the system will be rewarded for meeting quality and cost targets.

The health plan will be available to fully insured and self-insured employers in Ohio's Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Tuscarawas counties beginning in fall 2020.

Cleveland Clinic and Aetna are also expanding their partnership nationwide so members enrolled in Aetna commercial plans have virtual access to second opinions by Cleveland Clinic for certain conditions.

The organizations are also launching a Cardiac Center of Excellence program so employers under Aetna plans have access to heart care at Cleveland Clinic. The center of excellence program is designed to offer patients better clinical outcomes as well as faster return to work and other activities of their daily lives.

