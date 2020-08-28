CMS waives Medicare requirements for hospitals affected by Hurricane Laura

Louisiana and Texas hospitals will see some Medicare requirements waived as they face structural and financial hardships brought by Hurricane Laura.

Five things to know:

1. The hurricane made landfall Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm and has killed at least six people, according to The New York Times.

2. On Aug. 26, HHS Secretary Alex Azar declared public health emergencies in Louisiana and Texas. The declarations are retroactive to Aug. 22 for Louisiana and Aug. 23 for Texas.

3. CMS has already waived several Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program requirements for facilities affected by Hurricane Laura. The agency said it will grant other requests for specific types of hospitals and other facilities in the two states.



4. CMS opened special enrollment periods for some Medicare beneficiaries and individuals who need new health plans.

5. During the public health emergency, Medicare Advantage organizations and Part D plan sponsors must ensure access to beneficiaries at some non-contracted facilities.

