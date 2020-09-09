Cambia Health Solutions' longtime CEO to retire

Mark Ganz, the CEO of Cambia Health Solutions for the past 18 years, will retire at the end of 2020, the health insurance company said Sept. 8.

Under Mr. Ganz's leadership, Cambia partnered with Echo Health Ventures, grew the company's 3.2 million-member health plans and created the Cambia Health Foundation, among other accomplishments.

In 2013, Mr. Ganz received the Governors' Gold Award for his contributions to Oregon, where Cambia is located.

Effective Jan. 1, the health insurer's president and COO, Jared Short, will take over as CEO. Mr. Short joined Cambia in 1999 and spent time as BlueCross BlueShield of Montana's chief marketing officer.

Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates BCBS plans in Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Washington.

