Centene appoints 3 execs

Centene Corp. added three executives to its leadership team, the insurer said Sept. 1.

1. Jonathan Dinesman is Centene's new executive vice president of government relations. He joined Centene in 2008 as the insurer's vice president of business development and state affairs.

2. Shannon Bagley is Centene's executive vice president of human resources. She has been with Centene since 2003. For the past four years, she served as senior vice president of human resources.

3. H. Robert Sanders was also named executive vice president of human resources. Mr. Sanders likewise joined Centene in 2003, and most recently served as senior vice president of human resources.

