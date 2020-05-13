UnitedHealthcare to sell more ACA marketplace plans in 2021

UnitedHealthcare will expand its ACA marketplace presence in 2021 after mostly leaving the business in 2017, according to Bloomberg/Quint.

The insurer stopped selling individual plans on the ACA marketplaces due to losses. However, a UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told the publication that "as the exchanges have matured and stabilized, we intend to offer exchange plans in those states where we can provide an efficient network and competitive product capable of driving sustainable value for consumers and our state and federal partners."

UnitedHealthcare plans to sell ACA marketplace plans in Maryland and a number of other undisclosed markets.

Read the full report here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth to give members $1.5B in discounts

CMS final payment notice for the 2021 coverage year: 6 things to know

Cigna program to pay out-of-network providers for COVID-19 services

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.