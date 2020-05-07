Cigna program to pay out-of-network providers for COVID-19 services

Cigna will pay out-of-network providers market-based rates for treatment provided to its members with COVID-19, the health insurer said May 6.

The move is an effort to protect Cigna members from surprise or large balance bills from out-of-network providers.

Under its new Customer Protection Program, Cigna is advocating for healthcare providers to bill "reasonable, market-based rates" for treatment related to COVID-19. Cigna defines "reasonable rates" as rates that are in line with what the federal government pays for care in a given area. Rates should also meet state requirements and be consistent with what's considered normal for COVID-19, Cigna said.

Cigna added that it will help patients resolve surprise or balance bills from out-of-network providers related to COVID-19 treatment and will report "excessive and/or egregious" billing practices to regulatory officials and possibly pursue litigation.

