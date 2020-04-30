Financial updates from Cigna, Anthem, Centene & Humana

Cigna, Anthem, Centene Corp. and Humana released their first-quarter earning reports this week. Similar to UnitedHealth Group, their results reflected minimal effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how the insurers stacked up:



1. Cigna posted total revenues of $38.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up from $37.9 billion in the same quarter a year prior. Cigna ended the quarter with net income of $1.2 billion, down from $1.4 billion in the same quarter a year prior.

2. Anthem reported first-quarter revenues of $29.6 billion, up from $24.7 billion in the same period a year before. Anthem ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in profits, down slightly from $1.6 billion a year prior.

3. Centene saw first-quarter revenue grow year over year to $26 billion, up from $18.4 billion. The insurer saw its net income drop from $522 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $46 million this quarter.



4. Humana saw its revenues grow in the first quarter of 2020 to $18.9 billion, up from $16.1 billion a year prior. The insurer ended the first quarter with lower revenue than the prior year at $473 million, down from $566 million.

