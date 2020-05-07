UnitedHealth to give members $1.5B in discounts

UnitedHealth Group is providing members more than $1.5 billion in discounts, including premium rebates, the healthcare company said May 7.

UnitedHealth said it is able to provide the discounts because claims related to routine or planned care have fallen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline has left more premium revenue on the table than is needed to pay for medical care.

UnitedHealthcare's insured individual and employer customers will receive between 5 percent and 20 percent credits applied to their premium billings in June. In addition, Medicare Advantage customers won't have to cover cost-sharing when they access specialists and primary care physicians in an effort to remove financial barriers to care. Humana announced similar measures for its Medicare Advantage members.

