Ascension Wisconsin, Anthem partner on health plan

Ascension Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are launching a health plan on the ACA marketplace for the 2021 coverage year, the organizations said Sept. 10.

Ascension Wisconsin's 24 hospitals, 110 care centers and 1,300-plus physicians will be in-network with Anthem under the plan. The plan includes Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee for pediatric care as well.

The plan will be offered across six Wisconsin counties during the 2021 open enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15.

