California hospital, Anthem hit roadblock in contract negotiations

Negotiations for a new contract between MarinHealth Medical Center in Kentfield, Calif., and Anthem Blue Cross have stalled ahead of a Sept. 15 deadline, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

If the organizations can't come to a resolution, Anthem members may have to pay more out of pocket to access services at MarinHealth.

In a statement to the Marin Independent Journal, MarinHealth CEO Lee Domanico said the sticking point is lower reimbursement rates. "Anthem tried to get us to accept a multi-million dollar decrease in rates," he said. "We're just trying to get an inflationary increase, which is what we get from the other payers."

Anthem disagreed, saying MarinHealth "is demanding substantial year-over-year increases in reimbursement rates at Marin General Hospital, despite already being one of the most expensive hospitals in the state. These increases will have a direct impact on health insurance premiums and consumers' out-of-pocket costs," according to a statement shared with the Marin Independent Journal.

