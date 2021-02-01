31 payer exec moves in January

The following payer executive changes were announced in January.

1. Sameer Amin, MD, will join Oscar as senior vice president and CMO.

2. William Baker Jr. will join CareSource Oklahoma Health Plan Co. as CEO and Oklahoma market president.

3. Gateway Health Plan named Phil Barr chief growth officer.

4. WPS Health Solutions named Jihan Bekiri vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

5. HealthPartners named Penny Cermak CFO.

6. Security Health Plan of Wisconsin named Michael Chester director of pharmacy services.

7. Security Health Plan of Wisconsin named Jennifer Cordy its north central region market development manager.



8. Mike Cotton, the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare's health plan SelectHealth, resigned.



9. Tom Croswell, the CEO of the newly combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, is retiring this summer.



10. San Francisco Health Plan appointed Fiona Donald, MD, CMO.

11. Opella Ernest, MD, will become executive vice president and COO of Health Care Service Corp.

12. Sankaty Light Benefits named Michael Fawcett executive vice president and COO of the health insurance and services company.



13. CVS Health named Laurie Havanec chief people officer.

14. Highmark Health named Robert James chief diversity and inclusion officer.

15. The Alliance of Community Health Plans named Dan Jones vice president of federal affairs.

16. Nathan Linsley will become senior vice president of government programs for HCSC.

17. HM Health Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, named Brian Lucotch COO.

18. Molina Healthcare appointed Brian Maddy plan president of Molina Healthcare of Oklahoma.

19. Tia Marcel Moretti, CareSource Ohio's director of behavioral health, will be CEO of the Kids' CareAlliance, a collaboration between CareSource and the Ohio Children's Alliance.

20. Wisconsin Association of Health Plans named former state Rep. John Nygren executive director.

21. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, is Humana's senior vice president and first chief health equity officer.

22. HCSC named Arun Prasad senior vice president and chief strategy officer.



23. CVS Health named Michelle Peluso its first chief customer officer.

24. Alessa Quane will join Oscar as its executive vice president and chief insurance officer.

25. MetLife named James Reid CEO of Versant Health, its managed vision care company.



26. CVS Health named Kyu Rhee, MD, senior vice president and CMO of Aetna.



27. Kentucky Association of Health Plans named Thomas Stephens executive director, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

28. Anthem named Stephen Tanal vice president of investor relations.

29. Jeff Tikkanen will become executive vice president of commercial markets of HCSC.



30. James Walsh will be HCSC's senior vice president and CFO.



31. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield appointed Reggie White senior vice president of commercial markets and CareFirst administrators.



