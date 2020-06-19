Hospital mergers + acquisitions: 10 recent deals

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced since June 1:

1. Beaumont, Advocate Aurora explore merger

Beaumont Health announced it is in partnership talks with Advocate Aurora Health on June 17, less than one month after canceling a plan to merge with Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

2. HCA to sell hospital, leave Mississippi

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has entered into an agreement to sell Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., to Singing River Health System.

3. 3 health systems bid to operate, buy New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Three health systems are competing to expand their footprint in North Carolina by securing a deal to partner with or own New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. Here is a breakdown of the three proposals.

4. Hedge fund makes bid for bankrupt hospital chain

A secured lender made a bid to take over Americore Holdings and its affiliates less than six months after the hospital chain entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

5. ProMedica makes bid to take over operations of UTMC

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica has made a bid to assume the day-to-day operations of University of Toledo Medical Center.

6. Henry Ford, Michigan State to partner on research institute, cancer program

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and East Lansing-based Michigan State University have signed a letter of intent to establish a partnership that will include expanding medical education opportunities, sharing research and building a joint research institute.

7. Kindred, Prime Healthcare joint venture to operate Rhode Island rehabilitation hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare and Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, R.I., a subsidiary of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture that would own and operate a rehabilitation hospital.

8. Steward sells Pennsylvania hospital, stops closure

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network will acquire Easton (Pa.) Hospital from Dallas-based Steward Health Care. The acquisition will keep the 125-year-old hospital open.

9. Lifespan, Care New England resume partnership talks

Two Providence, R.I.-based systems — Lifespan and Care New England Health System — have resumed partnership talks, saying a unified system could benefit the community.



10. Physicians acquire 35-hospital health system from private equity firm

Dallas-based Steward Health Care is now the largest physician-owned healthcare system in the U.S.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Advocate Aurora, Beaumont merger would create $17B system with 36 hospitals

AdventHealth buys 22 acres of land for hospital, offices

ProMedica halts plan to sell Michigan hospital



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.