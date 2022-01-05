Hospital M&A: 10 recent deals

Ten transactions involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, advanced or finalized since Dec. 22.

1. Forrest General Hospital acquires 22-bed Mississippi hospital

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital has acquired Richton, Miss.-based Perry County General Hospital, a 22-bed critical access facility, after Forrest Health signed a letter of agreement.

2. 49-bed Alabama hospital joins UAB Health System, changes name

Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Medical Center has become a member of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System after entering into a management agreement, which went into effect Jan. 1.

3. NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst merge into 9-hospital system

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health have finalized their merger.

4. Virtua Health, Rowan University to create new academic health system

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health and Glassboro, N.J.-based Rowan University inked an agreement to create a new academic health system in South Jersey, the organizations said Jan. 4.

5. Norton Healthcare adds 6th hospital

Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health has joined Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare as the system's sixth hospital and its first outside Louisville, The Lane Report reported Jan. 4.

6. HCA buys 59 urgent care centers in Florida

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has finalized the purchase of MD Now Urgent Care, a network of 59 urgent care centers in Florida.

7. Lifespan, Care New England merger: 10 things to know

State regulators on Dec. 30 made the merger application public for Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University, all Providence, R.I.-based, The Boston Globe reported.

8. LifePoint completes acquisition of Kindred, launches new company

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health has completed its acquisition of Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare and officially launched ScionHealth, a new healthcare company related to the transaction.

9. Prime, Carbon Health expand partnership

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare and San Francisco-based Carbon Health are strengthening their partnership by bringing Carbon's urgent care clinics to Prime's markets through virtual and in-clinic visits.

10. Tenet closes $1.1B surgery center deal

Tenet Healthcare and its subsidiary, United Surgical Partners International, have completed their acquisition of Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.