Alabama eyes ED physician staff-level transparency requirement

Alabama’s Senate is considering a bill that would require hospitals to publicly report physician hours in the emergency department.

Senate Bill 297 would mandate hospitals to file public, quarterly reports on how many hours a week their ED has a physician on site. The data would be displayed online and in the ED.

The law would also allow the Alabama Department of Public Health to suspend or revoke the license of hospitals that do not comply. If it is signed into law, these rules would take effect July 1.

This bill replaced Senate Bill 80, which would have changed state law to require a physician to be present in the ED at all times rather than a registered nurse. The Alabama Hospital Association strongly opposed this bill due to budget concerns and potential negative effects on rural hospitals.