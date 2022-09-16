13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 9:

1. Lisa Powell was named senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

2. Aladraine Sands, MD, was named medical director of Nashville (Tenn.) Healthcare Center at Bordeaux.

3. Nicole Mushonga, MD, was named system executive director for health equity of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

4. Brenda Holley, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Women's Hospital.

5. Holly Davis, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham Healthcare.

6. Barbara Romig, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and its flagship hospital, Reading (Pa.) Hospital.

7. Sylvia Trent-Adams, PhD, was named president of Fort Worth-based University of North Texas Health Science Center.

8. Qiana Williams was named executive vice president and chief people officer of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

9. Holly Dean was named CEO of Alabaster, Ala.-based Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

10. Michele Arnold, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer of Intermountain Healthcare's Grand Junction, Colo.-based St. Mary's Medical Center.

11. Gretchen Pacholek, MSN, RN, was named vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer of University of Chicago Medicine's Ingalls Memorial Hospital.

12. Marisela Marrero, MD, was named president of Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

13. Shana Jo Crews was named regional vice president of advocacy and government relations of Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine.