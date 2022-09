Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital has named Aladraine Sands, MD, its new medical director, The Tennessee Tribune reported Sept. 15.

Dr. Sands' specialty is primary care and internal medicine. She also provides well-women exams and COPD treatments.



She is a graduate of Baltimore-based John Hopkins University and was also a research assistant at Johns Hopkins' medical school and the National Institutes of Health's Gerontology Research Center.