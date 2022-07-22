10 women making moves in healthcare

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 15.

  1. Jackie Martinek, BSN, has been named group chief nursing officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health.

  2. Lavonne Pulliam is the new chief compliance officer of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

  3. Jill Johnson VanKuren has been appointed the new president and CEO Saratoga Springs N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital.

  4. Beth Hughes will become the new president of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. 

  5. Sister Joan Reichelt, RN, the executive vice president of culture at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., has retired. 

  6. Tammy Smith, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, was named interim CEO of the hospital.

  7. Debi Siljander, MD, has been named chief medical officer of California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

  8. Iris Yeldell Stacker has been appointed interim CEO of Greensville, Miss.- based Delta Health System.

  9. Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, has been selected by UPMC to serve as its next chief nursing executive.

  10. Kathleen Healy-Collier, has concluded her tenure as market president for Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady Health System's Acadiana region.

