10 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 15.
- Jackie Martinek, BSN, has been named group chief nursing officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health.
- Lavonne Pulliam is the new chief compliance officer of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.
- Jill Johnson VanKuren has been appointed the new president and CEO Saratoga Springs N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital.
- Beth Hughes will become the new president of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.
- Sister Joan Reichelt, RN, the executive vice president of culture at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., has retired.
- Tammy Smith, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, was named interim CEO of the hospital.
- Debi Siljander, MD, has been named chief medical officer of California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.
- Iris Yeldell Stacker has been appointed interim CEO of Greensville, Miss.- based Delta Health System.
- Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, has been selected by UPMC to serve as its next chief nursing executive.
- Kathleen Healy-Collier, has concluded her tenure as market president for Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady Health System's Acadiana region.