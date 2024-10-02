Trinity's 7 executive moves in 2024

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has made several C-suite changes in 2024.

The following executive moves have been reported by Becker's since March 13.

1. Timothy Carrigan, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Loyola Medicine's Illinois and Indiana markets.

2. Marlow Levy, RN, was named president of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., and Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del.

3. Daniel Drake was appointed CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities, Trinity Health At Home and Trinity Health Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

4. David McFadyen was tapped as president and CEO of Trinity Health's west region, overseeing five hospitals and medical groups.

5. Valerie Powell-Stafford was named president of Hartford, Conn.-based Saint Francis Hospital.

6. Tauana McDonald was named president and CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System, which is part of Trinity Health.

7. Salim Saiyed, MD, was appointed chief health informatics officer and vice president of diplomate clinical informatics, serving the region that includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.