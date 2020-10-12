9 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Sept. 14. They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Carlos Alcazar was named CFO of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Ind.

2. Beth Chague was named CFO of the Brattleboro (Vt.), according to vermontbiz.com.

3. Priscilla Needham was named CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

4. Francine Padgett, senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Midland-based MidMichigan Health, is retiring.

5. Samantha Patrick was tapped as CFO of Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky., and Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky.

6. Mark Reyngoudt was named CFO of Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

7. Dennis Roemer is retiring as senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J.

8. Joshua Szostek was named CFO of Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

9. Laura Thomas was named CFO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

