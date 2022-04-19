9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since April 13:

1. Philip Koovakada, MSN, left his role as president and CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio to take a position with Orlando Health.

2. Katrina Keefer is stepping down as CEO of August (Ga.) University Health System in July. She'll begin a new role as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Aug. 1.

3. Bryan Kindred, CEO of DCH Health System, is retiring in July.

4. Donald Owrey was tapped as the next president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital and Health System.

5. Ngozi Ezike, MD, was named president and CEO of Sinai Chicago, the city's largest private safety-net health system.

6. Brett Kinman was appointed CEO of Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center.

7. Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. His successor has not been named.

8. Benjamin Richaud was named CEO of Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio.



9. Paul Ramsey, MD, is set to retire this summer as CEO of Seattle-based UW Medicine.