9 'boomerang' CEOs in 2024

While many hospital and health system CEOs who took on new roles in 2024 switched organizations or facilities, a few stood out for returning to a former workplace.

Some rejoined their previous employers after time with other organizations, while others came out of retirement to serve on an interim basis.

Here are the nine "boomerang" CEOs Becker's reported on this year:

1. Richard Tugman was named interim CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health in March following the departure of President and CEO Amy Carrier. Mr. Tugman previously served as Centra's interim CEO in 2021 and was appointed permanent president and CEO in October.

2. George Brown, MD, was selected as president and CEO of Portland-based Legacy Health after Kathryn Correia announced her retirement. Dr. Brown previously served as Legacy CEO from 2008 to 2018.

3. Krista Roberts, who retired in 2023 as CEO of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, Okla., after 33 years with the hospital, was named interim CEO in April. The appointment followed the resignation of COO and Interim CEO Chris Jones.

4. Lisa Lovelace was appointed president and CEO of Vitruvian Health-Bradley Medical Center in Cleveland, Tenn., in August. Ms. Lovelace previously served as assistant CEO/COO of the hospital before joining Hamilton Health Care System in 2021.

5. Bill Welch, former 20-year CEO of Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury, Neb., was named interim CEO in September. Mr. Welch led the hospital from 1993 to 2013.

6. Kirk McCarty, MSN, RN, returned to Kansas City, Mo.-based Research Medical Center three months after becoming CEO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., in June. He previously spent 12 years at Research Medical in roles including associate chief nursing officer and served as CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., for four years.

7. Chad Patrick was appointed CEO of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital in October. He previously served in the role for six years before leaving in 2019 to become CEO of HCA Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

8. Aurelio Fernandez III, who retired as president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Health System in 2022, returned to the organization in October as interim CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

9. Dan Barbee, BSN, returned as CEO of University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio in November. Mr. Barbee previously held the role from 2016 to 2020 before becoming president of rural markets for Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.