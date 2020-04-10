8 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., named Thomas Gregorio chief innovation and technology officer.

2. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., named William Holubek, MD, CMO.

3. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., named Robert Iannaccone as the hospital's executive vice president.

4. Retired CEO Jay Kreuzer will once again helm Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, and Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii.

5. Annette Schnabel, president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., resigned to take a new healthcare role.

6. Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, Calif., named William Timbers, MD, interim CMO.

7. Page Vaughan, CEO of MUSC Health's Lancaster and Chester hospitals in South Carolina, is retiring, effective April 10.

8. Dan Wakeman, president and CEO of Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital, will retire May 31.

