8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Nov. 23.

1. Paul Belter was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Kaleida Health in Buffalo, N.Y.

2. Kevin Benson, CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, was named interim CEO, according to KTOO.

3. Laura Buczkowski was named senior vice president and CFO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

4. Irene Dumanis was promoted to CEO of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago after 18 months as CFO of Pipeline Health's Chicago market.

5. Paul Jenny was named senior vice president and CFO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

6. Eric Lohn, CFO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health system, was named interim co-president/CEO.

7. Jackie Lundblad, CFO of Wickenburg (Ariz.) Community Hospital, began serving as interim president and CEO.

8. Shalen Young was named CFO of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz.

