9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 9:

1. Maryann Reese, DHA, RN, resigned as president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The system's CFO Justin Davidson was named interim president.

2. Brian Nunn was appointed CEO of Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla. Mr. Nunn will oversee the 99-bed hospital effective March 14.

3. Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital President and CEO Bryan O'Donovan is stepping down March 11. He's leaving the hospital to pursue a new opportunity.

4. Paula Autry is no longer serving as president and CEO of Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

5. Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System President and CEO John Gribbin is retiring in April.

6. Joe Hugar was named president and CEO of Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, Ky.

7. St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care named Mike Poore interim CEO. Mr. Poore, who steps into the new role March 14, is replacing Mark Laney, MD, who retired early.



8. David Irizarry was named CEO of Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

9. Elizabeth Leising was appointed president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.