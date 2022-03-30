8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since March 21:

D'Andre Carpenter, DNP, is making the move from Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health to UnityPoint Health in West Des Moines, Iowa, where he will serve as chief nursing officer beginning May 9.

Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center named Amy Woods its chief nursing officer.

Miami Cancer Institute, part of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida, has selected Vicki Caraway, BSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has appointed Bryan Sisk, DNP, BSN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive.

Michael Mineo, MD, was named interim chief medical officer of Kaleida Health. He will continue his role as CMO of Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center.

Raheel Ahmad, DO, was named interim CMO of Kaleida Health's Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., and DeGraff Medical Park in Tonawanda, N.Y.

Sedalia, Miss.-based Bothwell Regional Health Center named Michele Laas, BSN, RN, its chief nursing officer.

St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, N.Y., has named Hermelina Zabala, MSN, RN, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.