7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 28:

Dianne Aroh, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Stacy Garrett-Ray, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief community impact officer for St. Louis-based Ascension.

Deborah Dage was named CFO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

Holly Elliott was appointed corporate vice president of women's and children's services for Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

Christine Moore, PhD, was named executive vice president, chief human resources and administrative officer for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

Mimi Novello, MD, has been appointed president and CMO of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md.

Laura Pickett was appointed vice president and chief patient and family engagement officer for Indianapolis-based IU Health.