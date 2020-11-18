7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after Nov. 12.

1. Elaine Couture, BSN, RN, Providence executive vice president and regional chief executive for Washington and Montana, will retire in 2021.

2. Wendy Horton was named CEO of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

3. Jeffrey Lilley, CEO of Princeton (W. Va.) Community Hospital, parted ways with the facility.

4. Michelle Logan-Owens, BSN, RN, is no longer CEO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C.

5. Claire Mooney, DNP, RN, president and CEO of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., will helm Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

6. Terrell Neal, BSN, RN, left his position as CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La.

7. Gino Santorio resigned as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

