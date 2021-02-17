7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Feb. 10:

1. Andy Barth was named president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.

2. Eric Carroll was named CEO of Ballad Health's Greeneville (Tenn.) Community Hospital.

3. Jorge Guzman, MD, was named CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

4. David Hess, MD, CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, W. Va., and now WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, will divide his time between those two hospitals.

5. Kenneth Jones was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Fla.

6. Dave Phillips, CEO of Barnesville (Ohio) Hospital, will expand his duties by serving as CEO of Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio.

7. Nekeisha Smith was chosen as CEO of Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La.

