7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 1:

1. Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health appointed CMO Martin Chaney, MD, as interim CEO.

2. Mark Dooley was appointed CEO of Lutheran Health Network's Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

3. The Indian Health Service appointed James Driving Hawk CEO of the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.

4. Darrell Lentz was named president and CEO of Bay City, Mich.-based McLaren Bay Region hospital.

5. Dan Lundergan was appointed CEO of University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics.

6. Harold Paz, MD, CEO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, is stepping down from his leadership post to begin a new role as executive vice president for health sciences at Stony Brook (N.Y.) University.

7. Karen Teitelbaum will leave her position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago health system at the end of this year.