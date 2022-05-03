5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since April 26:

St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga., has named Candice Frix, MSN, vice president and chief nursing officer, The Red & Black reported May 3.

Stephanie Stuart, MD, will serve as chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) beginning May 1, The Union Democrat reports.

Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., named Jennifer Snow, MD, its first chief medical officer and system director of pediatrics, ABC 24 reported April 27.

Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth named Dean French, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer April 26.

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital has named Karen Mahnke, MSN, RN, chief nurse executive and vice president of operations.