3 CFO exits in 2025

Below are the hospital and health system CFO and assistant CFO exits that Becker's has reported on in 2025:

Editor's note: This story will be updated continuously.

1. Beth Ward, executive vice president and CFO of Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health, has shared plans to retire. Erin Beadle will succeed Ms. Ward.

2. Dan Rieber has shared plans to retire from Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth.

3. Lance Mason, CFO of Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital, will exit his role to take over as hospital CEO March 31. Mr. Mason will succeed Tim McGill, who is retiring May 1.