15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported after Dec. 15:

1. Kaleida Health in Buffalo, N.Y., appointed Paul Belter executive vice president and CFO.



2. The board of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, named its CFO Kevin Benson interim CEO, according to KTOO.



3. Gina Calder was named president of BJC HealthCare hospitals in St. Charles County, Mo., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.



4. Justin Coury was named CEO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center effective Dec. 15, according to the Hendersonville Standard Standard.

5. Roland Cruickshank, president of Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., resigned Dec. 21.



6. Trident Health president and CEO Todd Gallati is stepping down in 2021 after 12 years with the Charleston, S.C.-based health system and a 32-year career in healthcare.



7. David Hess, MD, is taking on the CEO role at Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital. The role is in addition to his position as president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, W.Va.



8. Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati appointed Dean Kereiakes, MD, the president of its new heart and vascular institute.



9. Kaleida Health in Buffalo, N.Y., named Katie O'Connell vice president of revenue cycle.



10. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's has promoted Erin Parker to senior vice president and CIO.

11. HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill., named Theresa Rutherford its next president and CEO, according to the Herald & Review.



12. Tammy Razmic joined Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., as COO, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

13. Sean Smith, COO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va., will become president of Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, W.Va.



14. Richard Tanzella is the new CEO of East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, La., according to NOLA.com.

15. MountainView Hospital named Julie Taylor, MSN, RN, its CEO

