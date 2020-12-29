MountainView Hospital names 1st female CEO

MountainView Hospital named Julie Taylor, MSN, RN, its CEO, the Las Vegas-based hospital said Dec. 28. She is the first woman to hold the position, according to local news station KTNV Las Vegas.

Ms. Taylor joins MountainView from HCA's Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, where she served as CEO since December 2013. Under her leadership, Alaska Regional received several national quality designations and expanded its service offerings.

Ms. Taylor has 35 years of healthcare and nursing leadership experience, and has spent 20 years in executive leadership roles. Prior to Alaska Regional, she was CEO of HCA's West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho, and before that, COO of HCA's The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.).

