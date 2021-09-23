12 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Sept. 16:

Stephanie Abbott was named chief experience officer at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

Kimberly Brister was promoted to the role of vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

Shannon Dean, MD, was appointed chief medical information officer at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jerrica George was appointed COO of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Audrey Gregory, PhD, has been named president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties.

Linda Hunt, president and CEO of Dignity Health's southwest division, announced plans to retire.

Sommer Kleweno Walley was named permanent CEO of Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center.

Sarah Krevans will resign from her role as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health system early next year.

Rose Lawhorne, MSN, resigned from her role as CEO at Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Margaret Pastuszko was appointed president and COO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

Amy Perry was appointed president and COO of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

Catherine Rabon, MD, was named CMO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health's inland rural hospitals.