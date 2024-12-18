12 notable COO moves in 2024

COO moves at hospitals and health systems across the U.S. captured readers' interest in 2024, including retirements, appointments and resignations.

Here are 12 notable hospital and health system COO transitions, as reported by Becker's in 2024.

Note: This list highlights transitions that were among the most popular with readers and is not exhaustive.

1. Darryl Elmouchi, MD, was named Renton, Wash.-based Providence's next COO, effective Jan. 2, 2025. Dr. Elmouchi, who currently serves as COO of Corewell Health, a 21-hospital system, will succeed Erik Wexler, who was named president and CEO of Providence.

2. Rick Shumway was appointed executive vice president and COO of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care, effective Jan. 13, 2025. Mr. Shumway currently serves as president and CEO of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley and Stanford Medicine Partners and will succeed retiring COO Quinn McKenna.

3. Michael Condrin was selected in June as COO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health and chief administrator for the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. He previously served as system COO for ambulatory care and was interim chief administrator for the medical center.

4. Michael James, COO of Montgomery, Ala.-based Jackson Hospital & Clinic, stepped down Nov. 19 as part of the hospital's financial restructuring, along with CEO Joe Riley. Ronald Dreskin, previously brought in to support the restructuring, was named interim CEO.

5. Harrison Kiser was named president and COO of 541-bed Ascension St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn., effective Dec. 8. Mr. Kiser has served as the hospital's COO since 2018.

6. Chris Jones, COO and interim CEO of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, Okla., resigned in April. He had served as COO for two years and interim CEO since December 2023.

7. Joe Hurshe, former COO of Ascension Michigan, was appointed president of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. Mr. Hurshe was with St. Louis-based Ascension for 14 years.

8. Anthony Saul, CFO of Atlanta-based Grady Health System, was promoted to senior executive vice president and COO/CFO in March. Mr. Saul had served as CFO of the system since 2021.

9. Antoine Poythress exited his role as CEO of Millen, Ga.-based Jenkins County Medical Center to become COO and CFO of Springfield, Ga.-based Effingham Health System in August.

10. Bernie Albertini stepped down as administrator and COO of East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, effective Sept. 16. He had served in the role since 2020 and was succeeded by Julie Ross, who was previously chief nursing officer.

11. Monica Smith, MSN, RN, resigned as COO of Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health. Ms. Smith, who had been with Boone Hospital Center and its parent system for more than 17 years, accepted another executive role with a St. Louis-based healthcare provider. Her last day was March 1.

12. Kevin Watson, MSN, FNP, was promoted to dual COO and chief nursing officer role at St. Luke's Jermone (Idaho) Medical Center in January. He had been serving as chief nursing officer since July 2023.