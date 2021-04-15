10 hospital, health system CMO moves in 2021

The following hospital and health system chief medical officer moves have been reported this year.

1. Monique Butler, MD, was chosen as CMO of HCA Healthcare's North Florida division.

2. Kimberley Darey, MD, was named CMO of Edward-Elmhurst Health's Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital.

3. Trina Espinola, MD, was named CMO of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

4. Katie Farah, MD, was named CMO of AHN Wexford (Pa.) Hospital, scheduled to open this fall.

5. Jennifer Price Goldstein, MD, was named CMO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

6. Jaya Kumar, MD, was named CMO of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

7. José López, MD, was named CMO of Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8. Jeffrey Nicastro, MD, was named CMO and network chair of surgery for Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system with locations in New York and Connecticut.

9. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas.

10. Frank Dos Santos, DO, was named CMO of Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

