Teladoc, Livongo complete merger & 10 other key health IT notes
From mergers to acquisitions to changing leadership teams, here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Cerner, Amazon and Google.
- A report from healthcare data and IT insights company KLAS revealed that healthcare providers and insurers consider Microsoft to have the strongest healthcare artificial intelligence offering among the big names in tech.
- Teladoc Health completed its merger with Livongo, closing the $18.5 billion deal in just under three months. Before its completion, Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic filed a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing that four of Livongo's C-suite executives would leave after the merger is finalized.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with Google Health on a new initiative to boost radiation therapy planning with artificial intelligence.
- There are several positions open for Amazon Care business development manager, a possible indicator of expansion of the company's online medical clinic.
- Cerner announced its executive vice president and CFO Marc Naughton is leaving his post, and it is conducting a global search for his successor.
- Strata Decision Technology completed its $365 million acquisition of Epsi, Allscripts' healthcare decision analytics and budgeting business.
- Missy Krasner, a founding member of the Amazon Alexa Health & Wellness team, left the company to join venture capital firm Redesign Health.
- Cerner is looking for more health systems to act as testing partners for its new EHR voice assistance technology. Using the phrase "Hey Cerner," clinicians will be able to search for and retrieve information from patient records, place medication orders and set up reminders.
- Amazon lengthened its work from home policy into next year, matching remote work guidance from Google and other big tech companies.
- Portland, Ore.-based insurer Moda Health announced it will provide Fitbit devices to more than 64,000 members as part of its new digital health offerings.
- Lyra Health, a $1.1 billion health startup that sells employee mental health services to businesses, teamed up with mobile meditation app Calm.
