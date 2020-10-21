Amazon extends remote work through next June

Amazon lengthened its work from home policy into next year, matching remote work guidance from Google and other big tech companies, according to an Oct. 21 blog post.



The blog post reads: "The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and it will be some time before things return to normal. Accordingly, work that can effectively be done from home can continue to be done from home through June 30, 2021."



The tech giant began allowing headquarters employees to work from home in March and in July set a return-to-office date of January 2021, according to The Seattle Times. However, the company updated its guidance to further extend remote work capabilities during the pandemic, which aligns with other big tech companies.



On Sept. 23, Google announced plans to implement a work-from-home hybrid model, shortly after extending its full remote work options through July 2021. The company found 62 percent of employees who filled out a survey wanted to return to the office at some point, but not every day. Twitter and Facebook are allowing some staff members to permanently work from home.



