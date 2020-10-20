10 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Cleveland Clinic named Steven Shook, MD, as its lead for virtual health.
- Thomas Fuchs, DSc, joined New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System as co-director of its digital health institute and dean of artificial intelligence and human health.
- Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce has selected Shafiq Rab, MD, as chief digital officer and CIO.
- Roger Perlmutter, MD, PhD, Merck's head of research and development, joined the board of Insitro, an artificial intelligence startup to discover drugs.
- Behavioral healthcare company LifeStance Health appointed Pablo Pantaleoni as its chief digital officer.
- Medical device cybersecurity firm MedCrypt appointed Michael McNeil, McKesson's senior vice president and global chief information security officer, to its board of directors.
- Washington University in St. Louis selected Stephanie Reel, former Johns Hopkins healthcare information technology and services leader, as interim CIO.
- Deb Lienhardt was promoted to executive vice president of business development and innovation for West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City selected Terrence Sacchi, MD, as chief of clinical strategy and innovation in the department of medicine.
- BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla., tapped Emily Allinder Scott as senior vice president and chief transformation officer.
