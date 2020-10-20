10 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

  1. Cleveland Clinic named Steven Shook, MD, as its lead for virtual health.

  2. Thomas Fuchs, DSc, joined New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System as co-director of its digital health institute and dean of artificial intelligence and human health.

  3. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce has selected Shafiq Rab, MD, as chief digital officer and CIO.

  4. Roger Perlmutter, MD, PhD, Merck's head of research and development, joined the board of Insitro, an artificial intelligence startup to discover drugs.

  5. Behavioral healthcare company LifeStance Health appointed Pablo Pantaleoni as its chief digital officer.

  6. Medical device cybersecurity firm MedCrypt appointed Michael McNeil, McKesson's senior vice president and global chief information security officer, to its board of directors.

  7. Washington University in St. Louis selected Stephanie Reel, former Johns Hopkins healthcare information technology and services leader, as interim CIO.

  8. Deb Lienhardt was promoted to executive vice president of business development and innovation for West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

  9. NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City selected Terrence Sacchi, MD, as chief of clinical strategy and innovation in the department of medicine.

  10. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla., tapped Emily Allinder Scott as senior vice president and chief transformation officer.

