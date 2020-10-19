New Amazon job openings hint at telehealth expansion: 3 notes

Amazon Care is bolstering its business development team, a possible indicator of expansion of the company's online medical clinic, according to a CNBC report.



Three things to know:



1. Amazon debuted its online medical clinic and telehealth benefit for employees in the Seattle area in 2019 and expanded it to employees in more Washington locations in September.



2. There are several positions open for Amazon Care business development manager, a role that entails growing relationships within the commercial and public sectors. The company is looking for candidates familiar with the healthcare industry.



3. Amazon Care also is connecting with Washington area health plans and employers to discuss expanding beyond Amazon employees, according to CNBC. The plans are still in an exploratory phase, CNBC said.



More articles on telehealth:

OptumCare physicians conducted 1M digital visits in Q3

CMS adds 11 new telehealth services to Medicare coverage

Mass General extends hybrid telestroke model to Maine, New York hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.